Oregon mayor accused of soliciting sex with 14-year-old girl

The 71-year-old mayor of a town in southern Oregon has been arrested and accused of setting up a meeting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who was actually a police officer.
Court documents say Kenneth Barrett spent two weeks exchanging Facebook messages with an online decoy created to target adults soliciting sex with children.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/FuwXtJ) Barrett began a two-year term as mayor of Winston in January.
Police say he was arrested when he showed up to a designated meeting spot in Myrtle Creek on Sunday.
A probable cause affidavit says Barrett mentions in online messages that he's the mayor of Winston and acknowledges the person he thinks he's talking with is 14.
Barrett faces charges of online sexual corruption and unlawful possession of a firearm.
