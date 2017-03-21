Maricopa County JP faces ethics charges over campaign

A Maricopa County justice of the peace for a precinct in north Phoenix is accused of violating state ethics rules during his 2016 election campaign.
JP Andrew Hettinger faces Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct proceedings that could result in sanctions ranging from an informal reprimand to removal from office if he's found guilty of the charges.
One charge centers on Hettinger's use of a website that redirected internet traffic from an address apparently named after an election opponent to his own website. Another is about campaign material that didn't clearly describe his status as a non-incumbent candidate.
Hettinger says in a response to the commission that he "humbly acknowledges his mistakes" and thinks the commission should only caution him in an advisory letter while dismissing the complaint against him.
Comments