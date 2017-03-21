National Politics

March 21, 2017 10:24 AM

Ex-treasurer accused of stealing from Webster County Dems

The Associated Press
FORT DODGE, Iowa

A former treasurer of the Webster County Democrats Central Committee is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from it.

Online court records say 70-year-old Diana Petraline (PEH'-truh-lyne) is charged with theft and fraudulent practices. A public phone listing for her couldn't be found. Her attorney declined to comment Tuesday. She's scheduled to be arraigned April 3.

A criminal complaint says Petraline made false entries in the committee's financial records from 2010 through November 2015.

The case is being handled by the state attorney general's office so the county attorney's office can avoid any potential conflict of interest.

