House panel OKs private gun sales without background checks

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia Pause

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?