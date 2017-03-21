Alaska city passes moratorium on gravesite reservations

The city of Kenai in south-central Alaska is holding off on allowing residents to reserve gravesites in the city's 10-acre cemetery.
The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2nbFKyk) the City Council approved a moratorium on gravesite reservations last week. Reservations for living immediately family members of those buried in the cemetery will be the only ones allowed until additional space becomes available.
The decision comes after Kenai officials started considering raising the price of a standard grave plot from $250 to $1,000.
The proposal sparked an increase in the number of people purchasing plot reservations, prompting City Clerk Sandra Modigh to write a memo to the council recommending the moratorium. She says only about half the cemetery's open plots were left available for purchase.
The cemetery had 65 unused plots in January.
