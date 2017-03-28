House panel revives, passes $33M infrastructure bonding bill

A Montana House committee has revived and passed a $33 million infrastructure bonding bill a day after voting against it.
The House Appropriations Committee voted 18-4 Tuesday to advance the bill to the House floor, where it is expected to be heard on Wednesday.
Most Democrats on the committee had blasted the bill because it did not include $45 million in large building projects in Montana's urban areas. Rather, it contained funding for water, sewer, road and bridge projects in mostly rural areas.
Several of the Democrats changed their votes on Tuesday. Democratic Rep. Kelly McCarthy says he and the others flipped when there seemed to be enough Republican votes to advance a bill they favor.
That bill would increase the state's lodging tax to pay for a new Montana Historical Society museum.
