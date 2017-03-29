Mississippi residents sentenced in health care case

Two Mississippi residents have been sentenced to prison terms for their role in a health care fraud case.
Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain, in a news release Tuesday, said 60-year-old Larry Jenkins and 61-year-old Annie Jenkins, both of Stringer, were sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett.
Larry Jenkins received a 37-month sentence for making a false statement relating to a health care matter. Annie Jenkins was sentenced to 13 months for knowing about the false statement but failing to notify authorities.
Both defendants also were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $223,594 to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
The couple owned and operated Available Medical Supplies, Inc., a business that provided medical equipment and compounded inhalation drugs in the Laurel, Mississippi area.
