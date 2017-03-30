Gov. Ducey signs bill expanding state terror law

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation pushed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich expanding the state's terrorism laws.
The measure sighed by Ducey Wednesday adds more crimes to those classified as terrorism and adds a mandatory 10 year minimum sentence for a conviction.
Brnovich said in an earlier interview that current state law is limited to plots or attacks on government buildings and doesn't have a mandatory sentence. His proposal add plots or attacks on any publicly accessible building and added the minimum sentence.
He pointed to a 2016 case where a Tucson man plotted to attack state facilities and private businesses, but could not be prosecuted for terrorism for the private business plots.
The measure is Senate Bill 1350.
