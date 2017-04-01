Follow that scent, Rover! Detector dogs to compete in NC

North Carolina's top law enforcement agency is hosting an event where police dogs will compete for being the best sniffer.
But before the United States Police Canine Association's National Dog Detector Trials begin Monday, a public demonstration of the dogs' abilities and agilities will be held Saturday morning at the N.C. State University vet school's open house.
The trials continue through Wednesday and are hosted by the State Bureau of Investigation. Dogs will be tested on their ability to sniff and detect narcotics, explosives, accelerants or cadavers.
Detector dogs from local, state and national law enforcement agencies will compete, along with the armed forces and correction departments.
About 100 police K-9 teams from the U.S. and Canada are expected to compete. Awards will be given from first to 15th place.
