North Dakota selected for rural health care collaborative

North Dakota is one of seven states selected to participate in a study meant to find ways to improve rural health care.
The Rural Health Learning Collaborative is an initiative of the National Governors Association, which selected North Dakota, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania as participants.
The group is looking to identify and deploy strategies that will help deliver high-quality, cost-effective health care to rural areas. It will study increased use of telemedicine, increased funding for youth and adult services, and increased mental health prevention services.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says rural states faces unique challenges to health care access and delivery of services. He says the state is honored to be selected to the collaborative.
