Annual 'Ginormous Climb' to raise money for abused children

Hundreds of police, prosecutors, victim advocates and service providers will run up 60 flights of stairs in Boston's tallest building to raise money to help victims of child abuse.
The fourth annual "Ginormous Climb" will be held Saturday at 200 Clarendon Street, known locally as the Hancock Tower.
The charity run raises money for the Children's Advocacy Center of Suffolk County. The center brings together public, private and community partners to provide a coordinated response to abuse for child victims and their families. It serves more than 1,500 children each year.
Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley plans to participate in the climb, along with state and local dignitaries.
Last year's climb raised more than $100,000.
