Idaho lawmaker gets thousands in daily allowance payments

Records show an Idaho lawmaker collected thousands of dollars in daily allowance payments meant to offset the cost of maintaining a second residence in Boise during the 2017 legislative session.
The Post Register (http://bit.ly/2n5XEUC) obtained the financial records on Rep. Janet Trujillo of Idaho Falls through a public records request.
Lawmakers with homes in Ada County are offered a daily allowance of $49, but the records show Trujillo received the higher level of $129 in daily payments despite the fact that her husband lives less than 20 miles from the statehouse in Boise.
Trujillo married House Majority Leader Mike Moyle just before the start of the legislative session.
Trujillo told the newspaper she lives in Idaho Falls and takes the per diem allowed for people who live outside the county.
