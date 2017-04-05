Verona voters approve $181 million school referendum

Voters in the Verona School District have approved one of the largest school referendums in state history.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2naLgCM ) that the $181.3 million proposal that passed Tuesday will provide money for a new high school and improvements to other district buildings.
The population in the Madison suburb has been booming thanks to Epic Systems, the ever-growing health care software company that employs close to 10,000 people and is providing an influx of tax revenue.
Since 1989, school enrollment in Verona has more than doubled to 5,111 students, and the district projects another 4,400 housing units will be added by 2030.
