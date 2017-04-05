The Latest: Evers wins re-election by widest margin yet

The Latest on race for state superintendent (all times local):
8:15 a.m.
State Superintendent Tony Evers has won re-election by the widest margin in any of his three races.
Evers beat Lowell Holtz 70 percent to 30 percent in Tuesday's election, based on unofficial results.
Evers first won election to head the state Department of Public Instruction in 2009. That year he got 57 percent of the vote in his victory over Rose Fernandez. Four years later, Evers won re-election with 61 percent of the vote. That year he defeated former Republican state Rep. Don Pridemore.
This was the only one of the three races where it was the only statewide contest on the ballot. Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler was uncontested this year.
Evers won 70 of 72 counties, losing only in Washington and Waukesha counties.
___
2 a.m.
Incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers easily won a third term as Wisconsin's top education official over an underfunded conservative opponent dogged by questions over whether he broke state law by using a public school email account to send campaign communications.
The win keeps Evers in place as the only Democratic-backed statewide official in a meaningful office. Even though the race is officially nonpartisan, Evers had strong support from Democrats along with state and national teachers' unions who favored his positions in support of increased funding for public schools and opposition to private school vouchers.
Evers won by a roughly 3-to-1 margin over Lowell Holtz based on unofficial results.
Comments