Alaska marijuana regulators delay onsite use debate

Alaska marijuana regulators have delayed discussion about onsite use until next month.
The board was to consider Wednesday whether to move forward with proposed rules for allowing retail pot customers to consume their purchases on site, a step no other state has taken yet.
The debate comes amid concerns that doing so could bring unwanted attention from the federal government.
However, the board during its meeting prioritized slogging through a backlog of license applications for new retail stores and manufacturing facilities.
One application, for The High Expedition Co., consumed time because of opposition in the quirky tourist town of Talkeenta.
The board approved the license on a 3-2 vote over the objections of some tourism operators that a pot store on main street would damage the town's historic nature.
