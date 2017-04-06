Billionaire JB Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid

1:28 Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program Pause

3:13 Gamecocks football team comes out after '2001' at Darius Rucker concert

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window