Denver: Don't make immigration arrests in courts, schools

Denver's mayor and other city officials are asking federal immigration agents not to make arrests at courthouses or at or near schools and not to identify themselves as police.
In a letter Thursday, Michael Hancock and the others urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be sensitive to the fear caused by such arrests amid the Trump administration's effort to increase immigration enforcement.
They said an unspecified number of domestic violence victims have refused to come to court out of fear of possible arrest.
They also objected to immigration agents wearing uniforms marked "police" making an arrest next to a school in a heavily-immigrant neighborhood last month during the student drop-off time.
Immigration officials say they avoid making arrests at schools, places of worship and hospitals, and that they make arrests at courthouses only as a last resort.
