April 7, 2017 10:47 AM

Murder defendant spits at Los Angeles County judge

The Associated Press
ALHAMBRA, Calif.

A murder defendant spat at a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge after being sentenced to 77 years to life in prison for killing his sister and wounding his nephew.

District attorney spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani tells the San Gabriel Valley Tribune (http://bit.ly/2oQSYiE) that 32-year-old Johnny Goins yelled obscenities and spat at Judge Jared Moses after sentencing Thursday at the suburban Alhambra courthouse.

Goins was convicted of the first-degree murder of his sister, 32-year-old Tanaya Goins, the attempted murder of her then 13-year-old son and two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The shooting occurred on March 5, 2015, in an unincorporated area near San Gabriel.

Authorities say Johnny Goins was angry over a text conversation his sister had with his then-girlfriend, who said he tried to suffocate her.

