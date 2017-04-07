Council votes to censure member over 'berating' comments

The Wilmington City Council has voted to censure one of its own councilmen accused of "abusive, berating, degrading and threatening" comments toward other council members and staff.
The measure censuring Councilman Samuel L. Guy passed 8-5 Thursday.
Council President Hanifa Shabazz says she introduced the resolution to bring attention to the inappropriate action of an elected official.
Officials say Guy has a habit of publishing complaints and conspiracy theories about his colleagues on Facebook and in emails.
The censure is a public admonishment. It'll have no effect on Guy's position.
Guy, who's black, called the move a "new form of lynching," saying no one had an opportunity to fact-check it, including himself.
The council hasn't censured a member since 1978 after Councilman James Keeley pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.
