Clarifying law, court says candidate can challenge election

A Democratic primary candidate will get her day in court as she seeks to overturn the results of a 2015 southwest Mississippi state House election.
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled 8-1 on Thursday that Tasha Dillion should get to argue her challenge to the results of her House District 98 race against Democratic Rep. David Myers of McComb.
A judge previously declined to hear the case, claiming lack of jurisdiction. But the Supreme Court set a new precedent, clarifying that primary challenges should not be settled by the Legislature, but by party committees and courts.
Dillon claims that Myers intimidated voters and election officials mishandled ballots. The Enterprise-Journal (http://bit.ly/2ob7L9F) reports both Myers and election officials deny wrongdoing.
Myers won the race 2,003 to 1,859. He didn't face a Republican in the general election and won a fifth term representing parts of Pike and Walthall counties.
"That for me is such vindication for anyone who finds themselves trapped in the legal system," Dillon said. "You have to believe in justice. You have to believe that you can get an answer."
She lamented the fact that two years and two legislative sessions have passed since she first entered the race, but she intends to continue her fight in court.
Myers was abroad on military duty and couldn't be reached for comment.
Dillon first filed her challenge with the state Democratic Executive Committee, which took no action. She then filed her challenge in Pike County Circuit Court, where a judge determined the court had no jurisdiction in the matter and referred her to the Legislature. A House committee also cited jurisdictional issues when it dismissed her challenge in a January 2016 because the matter dealt with the results of a primary and not a general election.
The Supreme Court's decision says primary legislative election challenges should be decided by parties and judges, and not lawmakers. It says challenges to special and general legislative elections should be decided by the Legislature.
Presiding Justice Michael Randolph, writing for the majority, acknowledged the court was setting a new precedent and overruling some previous cases that made primary election disputes the responsibility of lawmakers.
"We have denied citizens, like Dillon, the right to contest a primary election," he wrote.
In his dissent, Justice Josiah Coleman said primary election challenges should remain the responsibility of lawmakers.
"The whole process is part of electing members of the Legislature, and Section 38 (of the Mississippi Constitution) explicitly places judging the election of members of the Legislature in the Legislature's bailiwick," Coleman wrote.
