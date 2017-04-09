Would-be candidates win court case, still won't be on ballot

A judge has agreed with three would-be candidates who want to run in Montana's May 25 special congressional election that they didn't have enough time to gather all of the voter signatures required by the state.
Even so, their names still won't be on the ballot.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' order Saturday reduced the number of required voter signatures from 14,268 to 400.
But none of the three men who sued to get on the ballot turned in even that many signatures by the March 6 deadline.
That means nobody will be added to the ballot in the race between Democrat Rob Quist, Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks, unless an appeals court intervenes.
The state faces a Monday deadline to mail ballots to military and overseas voters.
