National Politics

April 11, 2017 3:04 AM

Chief Justice Roberts to speak at RPI event

The Associated Press
TROY, N.Y.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is slated to appear at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in a public event a day after Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn in by President Donald Trump at the White House.

Roberts' appearance Tuesday is billed as a conversation with RPI President Shirley Ann Jackson, who said it's one of a series of events intended to inspire students by allowing them to interact with "sophisticated and intellectually agile individuals."

Notable guests in the past year have included former CIA Director John Brennan and Nobel Prize laureate Thomas Cech.

Roberts was nominated as chief justice by President George W. Bush in 2005 after the death of Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

