National Politics

April 11, 2017 6:15 AM

Judge in Chicago tosses adultery-related suit from Satanist

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

It's not every day that federal judges grapple with issues of Satanism and adultery.

But Judge Amy St. Eve in Chicago dealt with both Monday in tossing a lawsuit from a self-described Satanist. David Mayle challenged various Illinois laws, including one still on the books prohibiting adultery. He said in the January lawsuit that Satanism encourages adultery.

The Chicago man said the adultery ban violates his constitutional rights to free expression. Mayle described the lawsuit as a pre-emptive action to prevent his unlawful arrest. He added the state's anti-adultery law had "a chilling effect" on his "future relationships."

St. Eve said 20 states still have anti-adultery laws, but don't enforce them. Illinois last did in the 1970s. She cited those factors in ruling Mayle had no grounds to sue.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches 1:50

Video: ineligible Northwestern soccer player raises question regarding high school sports coaches
Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby 1:38

Cub Scouts compete in the 2017 York District Pinewood Derby

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos