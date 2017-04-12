National Politics

April 12, 2017 5:03 AM

Judge to mull Arpaio's latest bid to delay criminal trial

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A judge will hear arguments Wednesday over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's latest attempt to delay his upcoming trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge.

His attorneys say the criminal case should be put on hold until another court rules on Arpaio's appeal of an earlier civil contempt finding against Arpaio.

In recent weeks, the judge presiding over the criminal case has declined two other requests by Arpaio to postpone the April 25 trial.

Arpaio faces the misdemeanor charge for ignoring a court order to stop his immigration patrols.

He acknowledged prolonging his patrols, but he says his defiance wasn't intentional.

Prosecutors say Arpaio hasn't offered a good reason for putting the case on hold and that the appeal will have no bearing on the criminal case.

