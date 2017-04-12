2 votes separate mayoral contenders in western Illinois town

The northwestern Illinois community of Lanark has yet to confirm the winner of the mayor's race with just two votes separating the contenders.
Sauk Valley Media reports (http://bit.ly/2p4CSC8 ) unofficial totals show Alderman Ken Viglietta won with 189 votes, compared with Tom Kocal's 187 votes in last week's election. Kocal is a former alderman in the town of roughly 1,400 people.
The new mayor is expected to be sworn in at the next City Council meeting.
However, officials canceled this month's meeting to give the Carroll County clerk's office time to finish counting votes. That includes waiting on any ballots arriving by mail. The next council meeting is scheduled for May 2.
Current Mayor John Huggins did not seek re-election.
