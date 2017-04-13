National Politics

April 13, 2017 11:06 AM

FBI director: Public should be sensitive to fake news

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

FBI Director James Comey says Americans should be mindful of foreign efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections.

He says people should be aware of the possibility that what they're reading is shaped by "troll farms" looking to push particular messages or disinformation.

Comey made the remarks at a Newseum event Wednesday night.

The nation's intelligence agencies said in a January report that Russian efforts to interfere in last year's presidential election included paid social media users, or "trolls." The report said that part of the goal was to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The FBI is investigating Russian meddling in last year's election, including whether the Kremlin coordinated with Trump campaign associates.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill 2:01

Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill
Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager 1:31

Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos