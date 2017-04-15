Lawyers seek new trial in tax evasion case

Lawyers for a high-ranking Mississippi law enforcement official convicted of tax evasion last year want a new trial.
Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife Linda Bolton were convicted in September for dodging taxes from their restaurant and liquor store. Charles Bolton was sentenced to 45 months in prison, while Linda Bolton was sentenced to 30 months.
Charles Bolton's lawyers say his former attorney, Joe Sam Owen, was paid by another man and thus didn't give Bolton an adequate defense.
Bolton claimed at trial that he cashed checks from that man, John Lee, and thus didn't owe taxes.
Owen says claims he acted wrongly are "absolute nonsense."
Because lawyers had already appealed the case, a federal judge told them to make their arguments to the appeals court.
