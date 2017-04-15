National Politics

April 15, 2017 12:35 PM

Coast Guard looking for Maui water polo players, surfers

The Associated Press
WAILUKU, Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard is focusing its recruiting efforts on Maui.

The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2pj6yfc) Lt. Dylan McCall of Paia is leading a campaign to recruit residents from his home island before expanding the program nationwide.

He is specifically targeting water polo players, surfers and others who spend much of their time in the water.

The Coast Guard has been setting up booths at surf contests and other events on the island to hand out promotional gear and help people apply.

McCall says those who sign up could start jumping out of helicopters and become a rescue swimmer within six months.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill churches 'put worship styles aside' at Good Friday service 1:35

Rock Hill churches 'put worship styles aside' at Good Friday service
Thousands of kids flock to Rock Hill softball fields for plastic eggs 1:02

Thousands of kids flock to Rock Hill softball fields for plastic eggs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos