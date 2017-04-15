National Politics

April 15, 2017 1:59 PM

Lawrence man pleads no contest in grandmother's death

The Associated Press
LAWRENCE, Kan.

A Lawrence man has pleaded no contest in the stabbing death of his grandmother.

Jaered Long entered the plea Thursday to second-degree murder and two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer.

Long was arrested in December 2015 after his 67-year-old grandmother, Deborah Bretthauer, was found dead in her Lawrence apartment.

He was 16 at the time but was to be tried as an adult for first-degree murder before he entered the plea.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports (http://bit.ly/2pjaMWG ) the two battery charges were filed after Long attacked two corrections officers while he was held at a juvenile facility.

A Lawrence detective testified at a hearing in September that Bretthauer was stabbed dozens of times with a bread knife.

Long will be sentenced June 5.

