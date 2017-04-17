Rep. Annie Kuster joins teen in talk on sexual violence

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is joining a teen who was sexually assaulted at a prestigious prep school in 2014 for a discussion on how to address sexual violence.
Kuster, a Democrat, also is launching a congressional Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence. The events are taking place at the University of New Hampshire School of Law on Monday night.
Chessy Prout made her first public comments about the assault last year, telling what happened to her at St. Paul's School when she was 15. Former student Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was convicted of misdemeanor sex assault charges and a felony charge of using a computer to lure the student. He's appealing his case.
Kuster also has spoken about sexual assaults she has suffered.
