Biden to deliver Colby College's commencement address

Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to deliver Colby College's commencement address on Sunday, May 21.
The will begin at 10 a.m. on the lawn of Miller Library, weather permitting. It is open to the public. In case of rain, tickets will be required for admission to the gymnasium in the Harold Alfond Athletic Center and there will be an overflow simulcast available in the field house.
David Greene, president of the Maine college said Biden's lifelong public service has been marked by his commitment to equality of opportunity, global cooperation, human health, and violence prevention, and all in a spirit of acceptance and bipartisanship.
Biden served with Democratic President Barack Obama and is a former U.S. senator for Delaware.
