April 17, 2017 11:07 AM

Rhode Island lawmakers have nearly 2,000 bills to consider

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island General Assembly has a lot of work to do when it returns from this week's spring break.

There have been 1,119 bills introduced in the state House of Representatives, and 777 in the Senate, since the session began in January. Legislators typically adjourn in June after voting to approve a new budget for the coming fiscal year.

State House officials said Monday that the House so far has passed 208 of its own bills, plus 31 Senate bills, which includes routine marriage solemnization bills. The Senate has passed 137 of its own bills, plus 40 House bills.

It's common for lawmakers to spend the first four months of the session vetting bills in committee hearings. The House has heard 602 of its own bills; the Senate, 369.

