Providence moves forward on police anti-profiling initiative

City leaders in Providence are considering a sweeping new ordinance that would ban racial profiling by police.
A city council panel voted 5-0 on Monday night to send the measure to the full council as early as this week.
The proposal also would establish strict new controls on how police can conduct traffic and pedestrian stops, set limits on the use of a gang database, mandate new policies on the use of body cameras and empower a civilian review board.
Activists have been fighting since 2014 to pass what's known as the Community Safety Act, and recently made compromises with city leaders. The city's public safety commissioner has expressed reservations about some details of the proposal.
