National Politics

April 18, 2017 1:07 AM

Providence moves forward on police anti-profiling initiative

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

City leaders in Providence are considering a sweeping new ordinance that would ban racial profiling by police.

A city council panel voted 5-0 on Monday night to send the measure to the full council as early as this week.

The proposal also would establish strict new controls on how police can conduct traffic and pedestrian stops, set limits on the use of a gang database, mandate new policies on the use of body cameras and empower a civilian review board.

Activists have been fighting since 2014 to pass what's known as the Community Safety Act, and recently made compromises with city leaders. The city's public safety commissioner has expressed reservations about some details of the proposal.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Fort Mill elementary students learn about reptiles, meet a snake 1:49

Fort Mill elementary students learn about reptiles, meet a snake
Vandalized American flag and pole replaced at Rock Hill apartment complex 0:40

Vandalized American flag and pole replaced at Rock Hill apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos