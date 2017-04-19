US students happy with life, but some foreigners more so

The good news: American high school students are generally satisfied with their lives. But many of their peers in other countries are happier.
Asked to rank their life satisfaction on a scale from 0 to 10, American 15-year-olds gave an average mark of 7.4. That's according to a study conducted by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that was released Wednesday.
But an average Mexican high schooler gave his life an 8.2 out of 10. American students also reported higher levels of anxiety, bullying or feeling of not belonging at schools compared with many of their peers.
What makes students feel good: teacher and parental support, spending time with friends and being physically active. What ruins a student's mood? Stressing over grades and spending too much time online.
