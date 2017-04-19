Man gets 20 years for shooting Chatham County deputy

A Pooler man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a Chatham County sheriff's deputy.
News outlets report 30-year-old Vincent Helmly Jr. entered an open-ended guilty plea to all counts in a 17-count indictment returned by a Chatham County grand jury.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 10, 2016, incident at Helmly's home where deputies were serving him a warrant. Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says Helmly fired a rifle in the direction of Deputy Lester Ellerbe, striking him on his left arm. This prompted a four-hour standoff.
Ellerbe was taken to the hospital and has since recovered.
Helmly apologized in court Monday and asked for forgiveness.
Judge Louisa Abbott sentenced Helmly to 20 years in prison and five additional years of probation.
