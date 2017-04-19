Chicago aldermen approve municipal ID for immigrants, others

Chicago's City Council has voted to create a municipal ID card for people living in the U.S. illegally and other city residents.
In speaking in favor of the ordinance on Wednesday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel asserted the ID will help bring people out of the shadows and allow them to get on with their lives.
Emanuel has voiced opposition to President Donald Trump's promise to crack down on people living in the U.S. illegally. He said the recent deportation of a Mexican brought to the U.S. as a child is "a clear erosion" of Trump's pledge not to go after them
Several aldermen voiced opposition to the ordinance, saying the state or federal governments are better equipped to deal with the issue.
The ordinance allows Clerk Anna Valencia to spend $1 million to get the ID program started.
