National Politics

April 21, 2017 3:28 AM

Law enforcement commanders meet in Kentucky

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Law enforcement commanders from around the country are meeting in Kentucky to discuss how to address current issues facing officers.

The University of Kentucky says in a statement that its police department is hosting the conference in Lexington to highlight the need to transform the culture of law enforcement.

One session on Friday includes information about causes of critical incident stress and potential effects it can have during a use of force incident. The session includes information on how critical incident stress affects policy decisions in officer-involved shootings and how proper training can reduce critical incident stress.

Another session will focus on how police officers are at risk of developing insulin resistance and how they can reverse it with proper management.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill 1:23

Come-See-Me festival-goers 'parade' into downtown Rock Hill
Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family 2:05

Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos