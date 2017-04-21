National Politics

April 21, 2017 3:30 AM

Suit claims police in military denied promotional testing

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Memphis Police Department officers have filed a lawsuit claiming they were not given the chance to make up a promotion test they missed while serving in the military.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2pX7qpl) that the federal lawsuit claims about 20 officers were denied promotional testing because of military service. The suit alleges the city didn't offer them the opportunity to make up the promotional test, a violation of the Uniform Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

The plaintiffs are seeking an order requiring the city to promote them to sergeant, or offer a makeup test. The suit also seeks back-pay the officers would have received from promotions.

A city spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

