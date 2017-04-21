Funeral service scheduled for judge slain in robbery attempt

Mourners are expected to gather at a South Side Chicago church for funeral services for a Cook County Circuit Court judge who was gunned down outside his home.
Services for Associate Judge Raymond Myles will be held Saturday at House of Hope.
Authorities say the 66-year-old Myles fatally was shot while investigating a commotion involving a female friend outside his home early April 10. The woman had been wounded in the leg.
Myles was shot multiple times after exchanging words with the shooter. Authorities say robbery was the motive for the shooting.
Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Smith was has been charged with first-degree murder.
Dozens of mourners attended a visitation service Friday. Mourners included family, friends, and Myles' colleagues from the Cook County judicial system.
