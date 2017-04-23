National Politics

April 23, 2017 9:31 AM

Lawmakers consider giving veterans a leg up on contracts

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Veteran-owned companies could get preferential treatment in seeking Rhode Island state contracts under a bill being considered again in the state Senate.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the legislation Tuesday. Senators passed a similar bill last year, but it stalled in the state House of Representatives.

The proposal would give small veteran-owned businesses a preference in the state purchasing process, not unlike the benefit awarded to women-owned and minority-owned companies.

It would also set a goal for the state to award at least 3 percent of all contracts to veteran-owned firms.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Marc Cote, a Woonsocket Democrat. He's introduced similar bills for several years. Cranston Republican Rep. Robert Lancia has introduced companion legislation in the House.

