National Politics

April 23, 2017 10:56 AM

Judge gives tight-lipped ex-treasure hunter another warning

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge is warning an ex-treasure hunter he could face another contempt-of-court charge if he doesn't reveal the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Judge Algenon Marbley on Friday ordered Tommy Thompson to cooperate by granting power of attorney to allow the government to figure out if a trust in Belize knows the coins' whereabouts.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pMTlLB ) that Marbley refused Thompson's request to appoint a civil attorney to help him review records.

Marbley has held Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the coins' locations.

The coins, valued at $2.5 million to $4 million, were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse 2:07

Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse
Froggy went a jumpin' with youngsters at Come-See-Me frog race 1:40

Froggy went a jumpin' with youngsters at Come-See-Me frog race

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos