National Politics

April 24, 2017 12:28 AM

Michigan Lt. Gov. Calley signals 2018 gubernatorial bid

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is signaling his candidacy to be Michigan's next governor.

Calley early Monday launched a website with a 1-minute online ad in which he talks about his daughter's autism and how the experience helped him to aid others. He also touts right-to-work and tax laws enacted by Republicans.

He hints at an announcement May 30, which would coincide with the start of the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference on Mackinac Island for influential business, political and civic leaders.

Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run again in 2018 because of term limits.

The 40-year-old Calley is a former banker who served four years in the Legislature before becoming lieutenant governor. He is known for working on issues such as disabilities, mental health and prescription drug abuse.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 1:21

Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me
Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse 2:07

Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos