April 24, 2017 8:07 AM

Haley won't rule out strike vs North Korea for nuke testing

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, isn't ruling out a U.S. strike against North Korea if Pyongyang tests another nuclear missile.

Haley spoke on several television networks Monday morning, praising China's involvement in trying to pressure North Korea to cease missile testing and criticized its leader, Kim Jong Un, as unstable and paranoid.

Haley told NBC's "Today Show" that "we are not going to do something unless he gives us reason to do something," such as attacking a U.S. military base or using an intercontinental ballistic missile.

When asked what would happen if North Korea tests another missile, Haley told NBC: "I think then the president steps in and decides what's going to happen."

