April 25, 2017 12:24 AM

Nearly 1,900 wild turkeys harvested in 2-day youth season

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

State officials say nearly 1,900 wild turkeys were harvested during the two-day hunting season for youths.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says hunters age 17 and under were eligible to participate in the season for young hunters that ran from April 22 to April 23. The total harvest of 1,895 wild turkeys in this year's season was an increase from 2016, when 1,564 wild turkeys were checked.

All participants were required to possess a valid Ohio youth hunting license and a spring turkey permit. They also had to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.

The youth spring turkey season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed by the department's Division of Wildlife. Special youth seasons also are set aside for upland game, white-tailed deer and waterfowl hunting opportunities.

