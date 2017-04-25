National Politics

April 25, 2017 3:23 AM

North Carolina gang members face life in couple's death

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Two North Carolina gang members accused in the shooting deaths of a couple set to testify against other gang members who tried to rob them are to receive a life sentence from a federal judge.

Jamell Cureton and Malcolm Hartley will be sentenced on Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Charlotte. Cureton and Hartley pleaded guilty last September in the deaths of Debbie and Doug London to avoid a death penalty trial.

Police said three men tried to rob the Londons' mattress store on May 25, 2014. Doug London was shot at twice, but the suspects missed. London shot one of the robbers in the stomach. Three suspects were charged.

Five months later, the Londons were killed at their South Carolina home when they answered a knock on their door.

