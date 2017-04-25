National Politics

April 25, 2017 8:10 AM

North Dakota delegation praises Perdue as ag secretary

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's congressional delegation is praising the Senate's confirmation of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary.

Perdue has assured nervous farm-state senators that he'll advocate for rural America, even as President Donald Trump's administration has proposed deep cuts to some farm programs. His promise to reach across the aisle won him several votes from Democrats, including North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's.

Heitkamp says Perdue will be "a strong voice for agricultural trade in the administration."

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer touted Perdue's experience as the governor of a farm state and his understanding of the agriculture industry.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven says Perdue will be a strong leader for the federal Agriculture Department, which has about 100,000 employees and is in charge of the nation's food and farm programs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard 0:22

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard
Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 3:15

Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos