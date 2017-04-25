National Politics

April 25, 2017 8:10 AM

House Republicans pass abortion bills

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Minnesota House has passed legislation that would increase restrictions on abortions in Minnesota.

The bills, passed on the strength of Republican votes, require abortion providers to obtain permits from the state's health department and would ban the use of state funds for abortions.

The Senate is planning to take up the permitting bill next week.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a similar regulation bill in 2012 and said recently that he's against any legislation that makes it harder for women to get an abortion.

Democrats say the bills are an attempt to hinder women's access to safe abortions. Republicans say added regulations will help increase safety.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard 0:22

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard
Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 3:15

Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos