National Politics

April 26, 2017 3:29 AM

City could officially declare that it's not a sanctuary city

The Associated Press
CHESAPEAKE, Va.

One of Virginia's largest cities could officially declare that it's not a "sanctuary city" for immigrants.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2oJxNPb) that city officials in Chesapeake are considering drafting a resolution.

City Councilman Robert Ike says it would send a message to undocumented workers. Others say it's unnecessary and could send the wrong message to immigrant communities.

Sanctuary cities limit their cooperation with the federal government's enforcement of immigration laws.

A federal judge in California on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut off federal funding to such jurisdictions.

A City Council vote would be required to adopt such a resolution in Chesapeake.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab 1:14

Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab
Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos