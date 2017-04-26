Murder-suicide involved deputy sheriff, live-in girlfriend

A western Pennsylvania couple found dead in a murder-suicide have been identified as a county sheriff's deputy and his girlfriend.
Cambria County authorities say 22-year-old county Deputy Matthew Dunkleberger shot 20-year-oold Amanda Bennett in their Richland Township town house before fatally shooting himself. Both were shot in the head Tuesday, shortly after midnight.
District Attorney Kelly Callihan says Bennett called a relative for help shortly before the shooting, but that person couldn't arrive in time to stop the incident. Callihan says victims of abuse should always call for law enforcement help first.
Township police say Dunkleberger's blood-alcohol content was 0.13 percent, well above the 0.08 percent limit police consider too drunk to drive.
Police say a toddler and an infant who lived in the home were not there at the time.
