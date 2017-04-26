National Politics

April 26, 2017 8:12 AM

Fired WUTC reporter amends lawsuit, names UTC Chancellor

The Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

The public radio reporter fired by the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga has amended her lawsuit against the school, adding Chancellor Steven Angle as an individual defendant.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2qdQF9v ) Jacqui Helbert says university administrators fired her to appease Republican state lawmakers who complained she didn't properly identify herself while reporting on a story in March about Tennessee's transgender bathroom bill.

Helbert maintains she was wearing a press badge and carrying bulky equipment. NPR officials say Helbert shouldn't have been fired and have urged the school and WUTC to reach an agreement ensuring the station's editorial independence.

The amended lawsuit filed Tuesday cites emails from administrators calling for the firing and says they show a lack of regard for the free press. University spokesman Chuck Cantrell declined to comment.

